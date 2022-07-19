One dead after fire broke out in senior apartment complex in Renton

The fire was contained to one unit at the Spencer Court Apartments, according to the Renton Firefighters Union.

RENTON, Wash. — One person is dead after a fire reportedly broke out at an apartment complex for seniors in Renton, according to the Renton Firefighters Union.

The fire broke out at the Spencer Court Apartments on 334 Wells Ave. A fire crew reported smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Medics were administering CPR to one person who was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to the union.

Crews reported the fire is out and was contained to one unit.

The Renton Regional Fire Authority is asking people to avoid the area for the rest of the evening. A fire investigation team is on the scene.

At 8:45 pm Renton Fire responded to an apartment building fire in downtown Renton on Wells Ave S. Puget Sound Fire, Medic One and Tukwila Fire are also assisting. Please avoid the area for the rest of this evening, Fire investigation team has arrived. pic.twitter.com/3qfMq85IOI — Renton Regional Fire Authority (@RentonRFA) July 20, 2022

