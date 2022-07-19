One dead after fire broke out in senior apartment complex in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — One person is dead after a fire reportedly broke out at an apartment complex for seniors in Renton, according to the Renton Firefighters Union.
The fire broke out at the Spencer Court Apartments on 334 Wells Ave. A fire crew reported smoke coming from the third floor of the building.
Medics were administering CPR to one person who was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to the union.
Crews reported the fire is out and was contained to one unit.
The Renton Regional Fire Authority is asking people to avoid the area for the rest of the evening. A fire investigation team is on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.