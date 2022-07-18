Evacuations in place for wildfire in Chelan County

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Stayman Flats Road is closed through traffic. People are advised to stay away from the area.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations are currently in place for a wildfire near Stayman Flats Road and Highway 97A near Knapps Tunnel in Chelan County.

Chelan County Emergency Management estimates the size of the fire to be at 750 acres. CCEM is also setting up a temporary emergency shelter for those who need it.

According to emergency management, Level 3 evacuations are in place for Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road, Highway 97A from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road, Little Butte Ranch Road, Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.

At this time, Stayman Flats Road is closed through traffic, emergency management says. Downie Canyon Road is also closed. Emergency management advises people to stay out of those areas.

According to Washington State DNR Wildfire, ground and air forces are on scene and additional resources are on their way to combat the wildfire.

#StaymanFlatsFire is currently at 750 acres, zero percent contained, burning in grass and shrubs. Additional resources have been deployed. https://t.co/E6AmlnJjGC — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 19, 2022

At this time, emergency management says that the current evacuation levels will stay in place overnight. Levels are expected to be re-evaluated by Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

