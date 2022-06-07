Son wins prestigious Carnegie Medal after saving mom from burning home

The Carnegie Medal is considered the highest honor for civilian heroism in North America.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Wash. — It is a new day for Jake Smith and his mother, Wendy. A new day with a new home, but old memories still linger around their tranquil Arlington property.

In May of 2019, the Smith home burned completely to the ground.

"You know, I try not to think about it," says Jake. "It's just something that will always be there."

The fire is believed to have been caused by a barbeque.

Jake, his mom and her boyfriend were inside. Jake climbed out a second-floor window and came upon the boyfriend.

"At that point I asked him where my mom was. He said they were coming down the stairs and he lost her. She never made it out," recalls Jake. "I went into a panic."

Jake ran back inside the house.

Forced out by flames the first time, he started crawling on his hands and knees, feeling his way along the floorboards through the choking, black smoke until he found his mother unconscious in a closet.

"I didn't have time to think about anything. It's just your mom at that point," Smith said. "As you're crawling you're thinking, 'I gotta get out of here. I gotta get out of here.' But you go a little further and I got lucky."

In fact, luck played another part

Jake had only moved back in with his mom two days earlier because he was remodeling his house.

"There have been so many things that just were a miracle that night that just happened," says Wendy.

For his bravery, Jake is being awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal, considered North America's highest civilian honor for heroism.

"It's very well deserved," smiles Wendy. "I'm so proud, so proud of him. For him to run inside that burning house is amazing."

It's an honor Jake wishes he never had to win.

While the house has been rebuilt, his mom still suffers the effects of a scorched airway.

She has endured eight surgeries, the last one leading to a heart attack and stroke.

She has a difficult time speaking and breathing and is forced to use a wheelchair.

However, Jake and his mom prefer to focus on the positive.

The bond between mother and son is stronger.

Their love is deeper, forged in a fire that brought them closer together.