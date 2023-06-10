Safety top of mind for Sound Transit riders, employees after unprovoked hammer attack

Safety on the light rail is top of mind after a man and woman both in their 60s are attacked with a hammer and the man who attacked them is still on the loose.



For Tanya Brown, a light rail rider from Mukilteo, there’s truth to the saying that there is safety in numbers.



“I have a little bit of hesitation. I think you have to be aware of your surroundings and be smart in your choices of where you’re going to be sitting,” Brown said. “Overall I think the city is fine, I think you just have to be aware of your surroundings.”



According to Sound Transit’s records, from January to August, there have been 155 assaults on passengers and workers – that includes reports of verbal assaults on Sound Transit employees. The majority, 70%, happen at the station versus on board a train.



One of those reports yielded two victims who at the time were strangers to each other. Elvia Salas Buenrostoro, and Air Force Veteran Doug Krogel.



Elvia was hit in the head by a man wielding a hammer, “I did not expect him to have a reaction like that,” she said.