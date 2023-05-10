63-year-old hammer attack survivor says he needs help, not punishment

She believes the man who threatened to kill her is a lost soul and says she sees many like him on public transit.



“I feel very sorry for the state he was in. If this happened to another person, I’d say punish the attacker. No, I don’t have that in my heart – because I think that he, I don’t know who he is who he might be, but I think that he has something very big in his mind, or in his heart that made him do this,” Salas Buenrostoro said in Spanish.



Salas Buenrostoro spent three decades cleaning houses and moved here from Mexico. She says that another man in a wheelchair, Doug Krogel, tried to stop her attacker. That man was also hit and sent to the hospital. Both are now out of the hospital and recovering at home.



One year ago, the 63-year-old woman was unable to keep working after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor. Since then, she’s rebuilding her strength. Salas Buenrostoro says this attack will slow down her recovery, but won’t stop her.