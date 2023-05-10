Theft suspect charges at Snohomish County deputy in new body camera video

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man whose description matched a suspect in a nearby theft charged a Snohomish County Sheriff's (SCSO) deputy after encountering each other, new body camera footage shows.

In a Facebook post, SCSO says one of its deputies responded to a Safeway off Highway 99 in Lynnwood on Sept. 22 at around 8 a.m. for a report of a theft from a man who had previously trespassed. Upon arrival, the deputy saw someone standing near a stoplight who matched the description given by the employee of the store.

As the deputy turned on his emergency lights and emerged from the vehicle, the suspect "flipped off" the deputy and ran towards him immediately. The deputy took the suspect to the ground and put the man's hands behind his back.

SCSO says the suspect, 41, was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of assault and theft.

