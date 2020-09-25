Lawsuit claims Seattle and Washington failed to protect protesters from drivers and harm

The plaintiffs also condemned Seattle police for crowd control tactics like tear gas and blast balls.

A new lawsuit says the city of Seattle and Washington state failed to protect protesters from drivers who could injure or kill them while also allowing protesters to be injured by the police response.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit announced Friday include the family of Summer Taylor, who was killed by a driver on I-5 in July, and protester Daniel Gregory, who was shot during a demonstration on Capitol Hill in June.

The group also condemned police for crowd control tactics like tear gas and blast balls. They claim the police's use of force caused injuries including bone contusions, an amputated thumb, nerve damage and cardiac arrest.

Seattle City Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Nolte said in a statement, “We intend to investigate these alleged claims and will defend the City in this matter.”