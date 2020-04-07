Two protesters hit by car on I-5 in downtown Seattle

Two women were hit by car on I-5 during protest march. One is in critical condition.

Two protesters were hit by a car on I-5 in downtown Seattle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said one patient is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver may have entered the freeway through an off-ramp to avoid barriers that were in place. That part of the freeway had been shut down due to the protesters.

The driver was taken into custody. WSP is still investigating if he specifically targeted the protesters.

One witness called it a 'purposeful attack.'