Putin aims to 'legalize presence' of Russian troops in Ukraine, honorary consul says

"If Putin keeps setting up his rules, his agenda, there will be a full-blown invasion," said honorary Ukrainian Consul Valeriy Goloborodko.

SEATTLE — The honorary Ukrainian consul for Seattle said Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal is to legalize the presence of his troops in the region.

"He's invading Ukraine and he is putting his plans on the table right now," said Valeriy Goloborodko. "He's trying to legalize for his people, not for Ukraine, not for United States."

Putin on Monday authorized the use of Russian troops to enter two areas of Eastern Ukraine which he has deemed as independent.

But the White House has labeled the exercise as an invasion, and a reason to levy sanctions against Russia and Putin's allies as a way to ramp up the pressure for a diplomatic solution.

"(President Biden) is going to go after the banking system in Russia," said Sen. Maria Cantwell, (D-Wash.), during a quick stop in Tacoma on Tuesday.

The senator deflected criticism that Biden has not acted quick enough, arguing that Europe and the United States speaking together against the move by Russia is "a helpful tool."

"The (Nord Stream 2) pipeline is a really big deal and so that the European's voice about that, they will not allow the completion of that pipeline if Russian invades Ukraine," said Cantwell. "That's as powerful a stick as you can get as it relates to what Russia would like to do moving forward in Europe."

Goloborodko said he remains anxious for his family in Ukraine, and the tens of thousands of Ukrainian Americans living in Washington state.