'Under constant stress': Ukrainians in Washington watch as tensions in Europe rise

SEATTLE — Ukrainians in Washington state are watching an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, worried about their families and the future of their home country.

"Still under constant stress because we don't know when a full-blown invasion will start. We don't know what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is planning to do," said Valeriy Goloborodko, the honorary counsel of Ukraine in Seattle. "We believe that this is just the beginning."

Roughly 100,000 Ukrainians live in Washington. It's a community that's banding together as it anxiously waits to see what happens.

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin did not say if troops were on the move, and it cast the order as an effort to “maintain peace.” But it appeared to dash the slim remaining hopes of averting a major conflict in Europe that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent, and economic chaos around the globe.

"Everybody wants to do something. Everybody wants to help," said Lidia Mykytyn, the advocacy team lead for the Ukrainian Association of Washington State.

She says the community has two ways of trying to help Ukrainians. The first is talking with U.S. lawmakers.

"We need sanctions now. We don't need to punish Russia. We need to prevent an invasion," Goloborodko said.

The second effort is finding funding and partnerships for humanitarian aid if the conflict escalates to violence.