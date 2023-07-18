Investigation underway after police shoot stabbing suspect in downtown Seattle

No immediate information was available on the condition of either the suspect or the officers.

SEATTLE — The suspect in a stabbing was shot by police in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) shared a tweet that a stabbing at 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street was under investigation. The public was urged to stay out of the area.

At 9:39 a.m., SPD shared a further update on its official Twitter account that officers had contacted the suspect near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Spring Street. SPD said an officer-involved shooting occurred and that the department's Force Investigation Team are on scene to lead the investigation.