Person in critical condition after an accident sent their car into the water near Alki Beach

SEATTLE — A driver is in critical condition after a two-car collision sent their vehicle into the water in Seattle's Alki Beach neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The accident happened on Alki Avenue Southwest.
Bystanders pulled the driver from their car in the water onto dry land.
Rescue divers did not find any additional occupants of the car that went into the water.
The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.