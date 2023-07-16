Person in critical condition after an accident sent their car into the water near Alki Beach

Bystanders pulled the driver of the car onto dry land. Divers did not find any other occupants.

SEATTLE — A driver is in critical condition after a two-car collision sent their vehicle into the water in Seattle's Alki Beach neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The accident happened on Alki Avenue Southwest.

Bystanders pulled the driver from their car in the water onto dry land.

Rescue divers did not find any additional occupants of the car that went into the water.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.