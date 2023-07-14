One person taken into custody in Seattle's U District after alleged car theft

The arrest was made after a crash in the 4500 block of University Way NE.

SEATTLE — One person was taken into custody in Seattle's University District after an alleged car theft on Friday afternoon.

The car was stolen from Squire Park, near Capitol Hill. Police say they tried to detain the suspect twice before he crossed a double yellow line and fled.

Police were able to track the stolen car starting from Melrose Avenue and Olive Way to the U District. The owner had a tracking device on the car and contacted police.

Seattle police apprehended the suspect in the 4500 block of University Way NE after the suspect crashed and attempted to flee on foot. Police say they used rubber bullets on the suspect in an effort to detain him.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but one patrol vehicle and four other vehicles were damaged.

The suspect will face burglary, alluding and DUI charges.

Police warn drivers to expect traffic delays in the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.