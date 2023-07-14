Fatal shooting near Aurora Avenue under investigation in Seattle

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEATTLE — A 29-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Seattle's Bitter Hill neighborhood on Thursday night, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed.

SPD responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North. Officers and medics at the scene attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also at the scene was a car that had crashed into a tree and had multiple bullet holes in the windshield. SPD did not confirm whether the person who was killed was in that vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No suspect details or events that led up to the incident were available, but SPD encourages anyone who might have information about the deadly shooting to contact the violent crime tip line at 206-233-500.