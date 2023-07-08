Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

SEATTLE — Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that killed one person in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a person being shot in front of a business in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue S. just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Arriving officers reportedly found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

The Seattle Police Department's Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene alongside Homicide detectives who will lead the investigation.

Seattle police are also investigating a second deadly shooting in the SODO neighborhood. The department tweeted that the shooting took place near the intersection of Airport WY S/S Hinds St. and is asking people to avoid the area. No other information was given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.