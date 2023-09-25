Police investigating fatal crash at Seattle's Carkeek Park

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened at Seattle's Carkeek Park Monday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a collision at 1400 Northwest Carkeek Park Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The details leading up to the crash are still unknown. SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call TCIS detectives at (206) 684-8923.