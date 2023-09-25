Renton man held on $250,000 bail after Bellevue police say he strangled an officer

The 22-year-old man is also accused of stealing a patrol car and leading officers on a pursuit, according to Bellevue police.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Monday afternoon, a 22-year-old Renton man faced a King County judge for the first time after allegedly strangling a police officer over the weekend.

KING 5 is not naming the man because he has not been formally charged yet. His attorney asked that he be released on his own recognizance, but a judge denied that request and stated that she had significant concerns.

In court, the prosecutor presented a long list of allegations against the man.

"While fleeing the first time the defendant ran several stop signs while the officer pursued him with lights and sirens. He ran a red light, got into a collision with another vehicle,” the prosecutor said. "He wasn't deterred by anything."

Bellevue police said it started when a burglary in progress call came in from a car dealership after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they found a man attempting to steal a safe. As an officer intervened, the suspect allegedly strangled her, stole a vehicle, and made his getaway.

A pursuit with police ensued, and investigators said the suspect crashed head-on with another vehicle in Bellevue. The innocent bystander was not hurt, according to police.

As officers moved in to make an arrest, they say the man ignored their commands and managed to steal a Bellevue police car.

Several police agencies pursued him. They tracked him down in Kent and used spike strips to deflate the patrol car's tires, but police said he still didn't give up. Instead, he allegedly took off running, but after a short foot chase, he was in custody.

The officer who was strangled is expected to be OK.