Mohamed Yusuf pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run related to Robb Mann's 2022 death.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on July 15, 2022.

The man who struck and killed a bicyclist in West Seattle in July of 2022 was sentenced in court Friday to four years in prison.

Mohamed Yusuf, now 21, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run related to Robb Mann's death on July 15 of last year. After serving his prison sentence, Yusuf will spend one year in community custody.

Mann was riding an electric bike and wearing a yellow safety vest when Yusuf struck him making a left turn at South Spokane Street and 11th Avenue Southwest. Prosecutors said Yusuf was driving over 50 miles an hour at the time, which is twice the posted speed limit in that area.

After breaking initially, Yusuf fled the scene of the crime.

Surveillance video from a King County Metro bus helped police identify the make and model of the suspect's vehicle, which eventually was matched to a 2017-18 Hyundai Elantra that was registered to Yusuf.

After seizing his vehicle, police got search warrants for Yusuf's phone and Snapchat account. Police found messages in which Yusuf stated he did a hit-and-run and searches in which Yusuf sought out news articles and blog postings about the incident.