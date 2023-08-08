Pike Place Market's Mee Sum Pastry celebrates 40 years of business

The 325-square-foot restaurant is one of the most iconic spots in one of the oldest and largest farmers markets in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Historic Pike Place Market is celebrating one of their most popular eateries with a colorful celebration of culture and cuisine.

Mee Sum Pastry has built quite a following over the last 40 years. How does a 325-square-foot restaurant become one of the most iconic spots in one of the oldest and largest farmers markets in the country?

“Family secret recipes!” according to William Fong.

His parents Jack and Melissa Fong started the restaurant with his grandfather, who was a renowned dim sum chef in China. Tastes include BBQ pork on a stick, shrimp wedges, sesame matcha bun and many desserts, but the headliner is their delectable hom bows.

The traditional Chinese stuffed pastries are a fan favorite and Jack says his father-in-law shared a secret recipe that’s a fusion of traditional Chinese and western baking methods.

“People always ask about how we make our buns so delicious and we love that it’s a family recipe,” says Fong.

BBQ pork, curry beef, chicken and veggie hom bow are some of the flavors that have made Mee Sum Pastry a market mogul for decades.

Forty years later the Pike Place staple is still serving the same unique tastes and produces more than 1,000 buns each day for long lines of customers who rave about what’s considered the biggest hom bow in the state. The small staff says they make each pastry with heart and that makes sense because Mee Sum translates to “beautiful heart.”

Mee Sum Pastry gathered with friends from the market, customers and some city officials to formally celebrate their 40th anniversary in the market on Tuesday.

“Come for the hum bow, stay for some fun and then get more hom bow to take home,” says customer John Devlin from Ballard.

King County Executive Dow Constantine declared Aug. 8 Mee Sum Pastry 40th Anniversary Day in King County.

Mee Sum Pastry also provided a feast for the eyes as performers took to the cobblestone streets in front of Pike Place Market to perform a traditional dragon and lion dance with drummers leading the way. Seattle Police Chief Adrien Diaz was also on hand to celebrate the Fong family for their contributions to the fabric of Seattle.