Proposed light rail line could bulldoze beloved Hispanic market in Everett

Los Gavilanes market is a lifeline for those in Everett's underserved Casino Road community.

EVERETT, Wash. — For 18 years, the Los Gavilanes market has been the flavor of the Casino Road community.

Everything at the store is made fresh every day -- from the bread to the salsas to the cakes.

"Even though you see a lot of them," said Tony Hernandez, pointing to a bakery case loaded with confections, "they will be gone by the end of the day."

Tony's family owns the store, located in the Casino Square shopping center. It serves as more than just a place to buy groceries.

It's a place to make memories.

For example, every Christmas Day, Tony's family opens the store to sell 4,000 fresh, handmade tamales to local families.

It has become part of the neighborhood's holiday tradition.

When a nearby apartment complex burned in 2015, the family fed dozens of displaced residents for free for two months.

When a local church couldn't pay for an air conditioning system repair, it was the Hernandez family who helped out.

"We found out a long time ago, the community supports us, so we support the community," said Tony.

Now, a proposed Sound Transit light rail line location could force the store, and 10 more around it, to be bulldozed.

Casino Square is one of three locations under consideration, but Tony believes the store is on the preferred route.

"This is prime real estate for them," he said.

Earlier this year, KING 5 told you about a Lynnwood church that's also in Sound Transit's path.

All along the current expansion being built in Snohomish County, evidence of its impact is visible.

Businesses are boarded up, soon to be demolished, making way for apartments and new development.

Tony isn't just worried about his family, but all the others.

"We're not against progress. Progress is good, but if we're not here, I have 50 workers and their families who are gonna be affected by it," he said.

A Sound Transit spokesman told KING 5:

"We are still at the very earliest stages of planning for the Everett Link extension. The Board has not chosen the final location for the Evergreen Station. The Casino Road location is just one of three that the Board advanced for study just this year, so it is far too soon to predict what the impacts might be on any properties. That said, we know that businesses are concerned about the potential for impacts, and we have been in discussions with them, Connect Casino Road, community groups and staff from the City of Everett and Snohomish County as we go through this process."

Tony said Sound Transit is offering a total of just $50,000 to be split by 11 businesses to relocate.

He claims it'll cost $50,000 to move his massive oven, alone.

While the move may be inevitable, Tony said he just wants to make sure his neighbors are cared for.