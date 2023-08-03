Pike Place Market is celebrating the achievements of female business owners

According to the Pike Place Preservation and Development Authority, 50% of all businesses at the market are owned or co-owned by women.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market is celebrating International Women’s Day with a salute to the more than 250 women-owned businesses that make the market move.

“In fact, 50% of all market businesses are co-owned or fully owned by women,” says Madison Bristol with Pike Place Preservation and Development Authority. "They are fundamental to the success of this market."

The market features James Beard Award-winning Chefs, world-renowned artists of all kinds and generations of farmers.

The market is celebrating everyone, from the newcomers who just launched a business to those who’ve been at the market for decades. Lori Brankey of Canelle Citron has been selling beautiful, original handcrafted jewelry at Pike Place Market since 1979.

“I never expected to be here this long but it just gets in your blood and you don’t want to leave,” says Brankey.

Since 1963, Lina Constantino has owned and operated Constantino’s produce. Art Stall Gallery has been in operation for 50 years and features 13 female artists. Chukar Cherries founder Pam Montgomery has been a staple for 35 years. Market Lavender is owned by Linda Boitano who is a third-generation farmer who still works on the same land her grandfather raised his vegetables.

The market’s community of women is a robust network or entrepreneurs and working moms. Chef Traci Calderon, the owner of Atrium Kitchen, says being a part of the fabric that makes Pike Place is an honor.

Calderon gathered several female business owners for a fireside chat they streamed live from the market and featured a panel of women who discussed the ups and downs of owning a business at the market and how many persevered through the pandemic and an uncertain future.

During the pandemic, Chef Traci prepared meals that she delivered to home-bound seniors and those facing food insecurity. So far she has served more than 50,000 meals to those in need.

Pike Place Markets is celebrating the hundreds of female business owners on International Women’s Day and throughout Women’s History Month. Each day the market will feature the many contributions of women at Pike Place Market on their website.