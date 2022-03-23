A celebration of women in motorsports

The Women in Motorsport Summit hosts some of the world’s top women in motorsports. #k5evening

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — DirtFish is proud to have hosted its inaugural Women in Motorsport Summit — a day packed with powerful messages, inspirational stories, and a whole heap of fun.

“We have one goal at the end, and that is just to be more involved,” professional driver Sara Price said. “When you put on a helmet, the helmet knows no gender, you are a racer.”

This event featured a panel with some of the top women in motorsport, as well as a casual gathering where attendees had the opportunity to speak one on one with rallying greats.

“We need to show those women, share their stories so that young women know that this is an option for them,” Josie Rimmer from DirtFish said.

Never before has such a diverse group of women congregated together to celebrate and discuss their collective achievements in the world of motorsport as occurred on March 10, 2022.

“It gave me chills to be in a room with such strong, amazing, accomplished females in motorsport,” participant Naomi Watnick said.

Attendees even got the chance to feel the thrill of driving flat-out on dirt from the passenger seat alongside DirtFish senior instructor Michelle Miller, who took the wheel of the Rally School’s Subaru BRZ.

“I think events like this are critical right now in today's age because women aren’t at the forefront,” Price said. “Every seed you plant ends up creating an opportunity.”