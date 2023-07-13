'A heart of gold': Parents remember 12-year-old son killed in Kent crash

Gabriel Coury was killed on Tuesday when police say he was struck by a suspected drunk driver. Coury was coming home from the park when he was hit.

KENT, Wash. — The parents of a 12-year-old boy are remembering their son as someone who had a heart of gold and cared for everyone.

Gabriel Coury was killed on Tuesday while riding his scooter home from a park just up the street from his house in Kent, it was a road he traveled on every day. His parents say he was always cautious, and police say he was on a marked shoulder.

Shellie Coury, Gabriel’s mom, said Gabriel had texted her, like he always did, letting her know he was leaving the park and coming home.

“He texted ‘I’m on my way, I’m leaving.’ I said, ‘Okay bud, I’ll see you soon,’” said Shellie Coury, of her last texts with her youngest son.

Shellie said she was out watering the plants in the garden when she heard the crash. Michael, Gabriel’s dad, heard the crash from inside the house. Both parents ran to the street

“I heard the crash, multiple crashes, and screeches,” said Shellie.

When Shellie and Michael ran to the street, they first saw people crashed in a truck. Then, what happened from there, they call a nightmare.

“I said, ‘Babe, Gabriel was on his way home and I don't see him,’” said Shellie. “And then I saw his shorts.”

Shellie and Michael said bystanders were performing CPR and multiple people called 911. They said they are thankful for those at the scene and for the first responders who showed up shortly after to try to save Gabriel.

Police say Gabriel was killed by a 19-year-old suspected drunk driver.



“What's the point of getting behind the wheel?” said Michael. “Call a taxi, call a friend. And for anybody that let that kid get behind that wheel, shame on them."

Gabriel's parents said it was a choice that took a young life full of love and took the life of a boy known for having a heart of gold.

“He demonstrated that every single day. Selfless, caring, loving, and like you said, mature beyond imagination,” said Michael.

Despite being the youngest sibling of three, Gabriel always cared for his family with a kind of love beyond his years.

“He was always asking and loving to make meals for us, he made us a date night meal one night,” said Michael.

He also had a deep love for baseball and had been preparing to try out for a team next week.

“He was so proud to be a catcher like his big sister. We just bought him brand new gear for the tryout that he will never get to wear,” said Shellie, with tears in her eyes.

Now Gabriel’s family is trying to do what they said he would do, which is to love one another and support each other through this time.

“We have to stick together for him, and his honor, and for each other, for the sake of our own well-being and the family moving forward,” said Michael.

Gabriel’s parents said they want to put a sign up in his honor that reminds people to not drink and drive. They said they are overwhelmed with support from the community and are very thankful.

A GoFundMe has been set up for their family.