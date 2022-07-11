Two men to face charges over defacing of downtown Olympia mural

The 'Respect and Love Olympia' on Fourth Avenue mural was vandalized in October 2021.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Two men accused of vandalizing a prominent mural in downtown Olympia now face misdemeanor charges.

Colton M. Brown and Spencer Simpson were charged with aiding and abetting graffiti after the "Respect and Love Olympia" mural on Fourth Avenue was vandalized on October 16, 2021. Neither man is from the area, and Olympia police said both are "known members" of Patriot Front, which has been recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.

“I appreciate the work of the investigators, and the community members who stepped forward to assist in the investigation,” said Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen. “Acts like these have no place in Olympia. We will always investigate these kinds of incidents, and we will always work to hold those responsible to account in a court of law.”

The Olympia community rallied together in the aftermath of the incident to restore the rainbow and respect and love message.

The mural was removed soon after the incident for safekeeping. The building where it was located has since been demolished as part of long-term plans to turn it into an affordable housing project.