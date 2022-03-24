Bill on Inslee's desk would require salary ranges in job postings

Businesses with more than 15 employees would require annual salaries or hourly wages to be part of job listings.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Job postings could soon require salary information in the state of Washington.

A bill requiring most job postings to include salary information is awaiting the signature of Gov. Jay Inslee.

Under SB 7691, a range of hourly wages or annual salaries must be part of the job listings for all businesses with more than 15 employees.

Benefit information would also have to be posted.

It would be possible for job applicants to negotiate salaries higher than the posted amounts and there are no guidelines on how wide of a range must be offered.

Lobbyists representing large and small businesses told lawmakers the new requirements would be hard on business owners.

"This bill would be a tremendous burden on small businesses trying to recover from the pandemic, even in normal times,” said Jim King, representing the Independent Business Association.

"We're always looking for the unintended consequences or the shoe to drop later," said Charlotte Clary with Ice Chips Candy.

Bill sponsor, Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, said the move would make it easier for women and people of color, to negotiate better starting salaries.

"This bill is a continuation of our work as leaders in pay equity," said Randall.

"White men get rewarded for aggressively negotiating, whereas women of color can be punished for doing the same thing," said Nonprofit founder Vu Le.