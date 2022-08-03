Olympia voters could raise sales tax for arts

If the “Inspire Olympia” proposition passes, Olympia’s sales tax would increase one-tenth of a percentage point, from 9.4% to 9.5%.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia voters could raise the city’s sales tax to increase funding for the arts next month.

Tacoma voters passed the same measure in 2018, allowed by legislation approved by state lawmakers.

Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby said it would raise an estimated $2.3 million in annual grant funding for nonprofit organizations that encourage art, culture, historical, or scientific programs, especially those that educate children.

The tax would be in place for seven years, Selby said.

She said coming out of the pandemic is the perfect time to increase the available funding.

“It’s even more important we re-engage our learners, face-to-face experiences, and getting them off screen time,” Selby said.

The move has the endorsement of the Olympia Downtown Alliance.

In a written statement, Executive Director Todd Cutts said, “Arts and culture are significant economic drivers in our downtown and we believe this effort wouldn’t simply be a tax increase, but truly an investment in the future vibrancy of our downtown.”

Bobby Williams’ nonprofit, The Bridge Music Project, would be the kind of organization eligible for the new funding. Participants who have experienced homelessness, faced incarceration or foster care, take an eight-week music course, for free.

“The Bridge Music Project is a nonprofit organization here in Olympia, Washington that teaches youth how to use music and writing as tools to deal with life’s challenges,” Williams said.

Last year, 172 participants between the ages of 14-21 took part in the music workshops.

Williams said the increased funding could help him serve twice as many participants.