Burglar nearly breaks into Olympia business damaged in fire before owners can get inside

A burglar attempted to break into Revival Motors and Coffee Company before the shop's owners could even see what survived the fire.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nearly a week after a fire gutted Olympia’s Revival Motors and Coffee Company, a burglar almost rifled through what remains of the combined café-motorcycle repair shop before the owners could even see what survived.

Due to potential structural damage, it isn't safe to go inside.

“It pisses me off, I’m angry about it,” said owner Jimmi Davies.

Davies said an employee found evidence someone tried to pry open the plywood now blocking the rear entrance of Davies’ business. It does not appear the person was able to get inside the building, but it’s just the latest blow to Davies and his wife, co-owner Audrey Henley.

“I feel we could pretty much take on anything at this point,” said Henley, who noted they opened the business in February 2020, weeks before the pandemic brought about shutdowns and restrictions on businesses.

Early last Wednesday morning the five-story apartment complex under construction next to the café caught fire.

In addition to destroying the construction site, the fire damaged three neighboring buildings and several businesses.

Investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are helping Olympia detectives determine a cause.

A city spokesperson said it could be weeks, or months before a cause is identified.

Donations to GoFundMe campaigns and through the United Way are helping those impacted by the fire.

Davies said all the support gives him hope in a hard time.