At least 4 buildings involved in massive downtown Olympia fire Wednesday morning

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fire crews are battling a massive blaze in downtown Olympia, which started early Wednesday around 5 a.m.
The large commercial fire started in a five-story building still under construction on Capitol Way N between Thurston Avenue NW and Olympia Avenue NW, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
The fire then spread to at least three other buildings.
The Olympia Police Department said is helping fire crews, blocking the following streets:
- Capitol Blvd North and State Street intersection
- Olympia Avenue NW
- Columbia Street NW
- Washington Street NW
The East Olympia Fire District shared a live video on Facebook just after 5:30 a.m. showing crews battling the three-alarm fire.
No information was immediately available on injuries.
Multiple people shared videos of the fire on social media with KING 5:
The fire comes after two fires broke out earlier Wednesday in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood and multiple vehicle fires in Tukwila.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
