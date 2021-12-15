At least 4 buildings involved in massive downtown Olympia fire Wednesday morning

The fire comes after multiple other fires in the region Wednesday morning, including two in Seattle and one in Tukwila.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fire crews are battling a massive blaze in downtown Olympia, which started early Wednesday around 5 a.m.

The large commercial fire started in a five-story building still under construction on Capitol Way N between Thurston Avenue NW and Olympia Avenue NW, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Olympia Fire is operating at a large commercial fire downtown at 302 Capitol Way N, The fire started in a 5 story building that was under construction and spread to 3 other buildings. More information will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/erAvaA5XyH — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) December 15, 2021

The fire then spread to at least three other buildings.

The Olympia Police Department said is helping fire crews, blocking the following streets:

Capitol Blvd North and State Street intersection

Olympia Avenue NW

Columbia Street NW

Washington Street NW

The East Olympia Fire District shared a live video on Facebook just after 5:30 a.m. showing crews battling the three-alarm fire.

No information was immediately available on injuries.

Multiple people shared videos of the fire on social media with KING 5:

A lot of viewers are texting us video of the fire across the bay. The fire is burning on Capitol Way. We don't know what building is on fire. @angelikakade brings us LIVE reports on @king5seattle. https://t.co/8Wb5zHByrB — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) December 15, 2021

The fire comes after two fires broke out earlier Wednesday in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood and multiple vehicle fires in Tukwila.

