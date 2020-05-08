Gun violence on the rise in King County, according to new data

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says community partnerships and a public health approach could be key to decreasing the violence.

SEATTLE — In the first six months of this year, more people were shot in King County than in any of the previous four years over the same time period, according to new data from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released this week.

Patrice Thomas of West Seattle says behind those numbers are families being torn apart. She knows from personal experience.

In 2017, she received the call about her daughter, Che'Reonna, who was shot in Seattle. Che'Reonna did not survive.

"That was my only daughter. She was the oldest," Thomas said.

Months later, there was another crime scene in Kent.

"Six months exact, got another phone call stating that my son was shot," said Thomas.

Her son, Duane Tyson Jr. was 19 when he died.

Thomas lost another loved one in May. Her cousin, Steven Michael Peret, was shot and killed in Tukwila.

"This gun violence is getting out of hand. It really is," Thomas said.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg agrees.

He called the data disturbing and added that it is happening at a time when coronavirus has slowed down trials.

"This is adding to a historic backlog of felony cases in our court. We have more than 5,000 cases waiting to be resolved," Satterberg said.

The data released by his office shows the number of shooting victims is up 21% from the county's three-year average. This year, 42% of the victims were under the age of 25. People of color accounted for 73% of the victims.

"It is just one year compared to the next so it is not a long term trend, but it is a concerning thing that we have had as many homicides this year so far as we did all of last year," Satterberg said.

Thomas wants to see more education for youth around this issue.

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office says King County needs to expand community partnerships and take a public health approach to rising gun violence.