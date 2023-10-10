Nephew survives car crash that killed uncle, friends in Tukwila

The 14-year-old survivor of the crash is still being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Family members of two victims are grieving after losing a brother on Sunday, and now a nephew is fighting for his life.

Emergency crews responded to a fatal single-car crash in Tukwila almost eight hours after it happened on Sunday night.

Officers with the Tukwila Police Department responded to the scene on South 128th Street, east of Military Road South on Monday morning. They found three people dead and another trapped inside the vehicle.

Investigators said it appears the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The crash went undetected for nearly 8 hours as neighbors and investigators say it essentially fell into a blind spot.

Family members gathered at Harborview Medical Center Tuesday night to support their surviving nephew while mourning the loss of their uncle.

"Hard to believe he's actually gone," said family member Jeanine Iranyongye. "I'm still in the grieving stage. I don't accept it. I feel like I'm going to wake up and it's a dream."

Their 14-year-old nephew, Claude Ahishikayie, is currently fighting for his life at Harborview Medical Center.

"Claude is my first male nephew and it was really sad to see him the way he is right now," said family member Louise Ishimwe.

The other two killed in the crash were close family friends.

"Send prayers to us and the family that also have to go through the same experiences we're going through now," Jeanine said.

"For those who know Claude personally.. send love," Louise said.

It is still unclear what led up to the crash and it is currently being investigated.