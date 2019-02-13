What is too much snow? Just ask the residents of North Bend where the city has requested the National Guard help people dig out.

The National Guard is on standby awaiting final orders from the state and is expected to arrive by Thursday morning.

North Bend declared a state of emergency because of severe weather. The city said it received between 15 to 24 inches of snow Monday night.

Seven plows and four backhoes are working around the clock to remove snow and dig out residents according to Mark Rigos, the acting city administrator.

Rigos said Wednesday morning that 100 homes are still trapped under several feet of heavy snow.

Some people are using skis and snowmobiles to get around the city.

Drivers were stranded when Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Monday afternoon following a snowstorm that led to accumulations heavy following the closure of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.