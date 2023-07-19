Hit-and-run driver flees after killing motorcyclist along I-5 in Fife

A 48-year-old woman from Tacoma was killed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

FIFE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Interstate 5 in Fife early Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-5 near 54th Avenue East just after 3:15 a.m. for reports of a deadly collision. When troopers arrived they found a 48-year-old woman from Tacoma dead and a BMW at the scene.

A spokesperson for the WSP said the woman was struck and killed by the BMW in the southbound lanes of I-5. The driver of the BMW fled on foot and has not been caught, according to the spokesperson.

Officials are speaking to a friend of the hit-and-run driver who was initially called to pick him up. The spokesperson said the friend is working with law enforcement to track down the 20-year-old driver, who deputies believe was wearing a white shirt and black pants at the time of the collision.

Investigators anticipate the left lanes of I-5 north and south will be closed for 2-3 hours. Speeding is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the WSP.

The WSP spokesperson urged drivers to slow down to increase reaction time while on the road.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.