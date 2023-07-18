Victim of devastating SR 509 crash in Tacoma was hoping to start a business, take care of his family

Erick Tsosie was one of six killed in a devastating crash on SR 509 Sunday. He was 25 years old.

TACOMA, Wash. — Erick Tsosie, 25, was one of six killed in a devastating crash on state Route 509 in Tacoma on Sunday.

Family said he had big dreams and aspired to take care of his mother.

He was born in the Navajo Nation and lived in Kayenta Arizona.

Tsosie was a passenger in a gray Kia Forte that was headed to a conference around 11:15 a.m. traveling eastbound on Alexander Avenue. The car was struck by a white BMW SUV that was headed northbound on SR 509. Six passengers in the Kia Forte were killed, including Tsosie. The seventh passenger in the car is still in the hospital with critical injuries.

Tsosie's family received the news of his death on Tuesday morning. Now they’re fundraising to bring him back home.

Tsosie was a marine and had just launched his career as an entrepreneur. He was in Washington to attend a leadership conference.

One of his relatives told KING 5 that he had big plans before he died.

"A lot of us struggle on the Navajo Reservation and one of the things he told his mom was, 'You don't have to worry about money anymore. I'm almost there,'” relative Carmen Tsosie said. “And this conference was something that he was going to bring, you know, get all the knowledge he can and just exercise, initiate something to make a business and become something bigger."

He has five sisters and two brothers. He also leaves behind two children.

“Cherish those you have really close,” Carmen said. “Take the extra time to go visit those who are close to you.”

Carmen says her family’s hearts go out to everyone who was impacted by the crash.