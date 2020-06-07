Marysville man dies from fireworks injuries on Fourth of July

Two men were injured when a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — A Marysville man has died from injuries sustained by fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Paramedics responded to 51st Ave NE around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday and found the 21-year-old unresponsive with "significant upper-body injuries."

He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Witnesses at the scene told Marysville police that there was another man who was injured in the incident. The 20-year-old man was driven to the hospital before police and fire arrived on the scene. His injuries are non life-threatening.

Police said that the injuries were caused when a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.

The cause of the man's death has been deemed accidental.