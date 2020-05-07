Fire sparked by fireworks quickly spreads to West Seattle apartment building

Fire investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

SEATTLE — A fire that started in brush quickly spread to an apartment building in West Seattle Saturday evening. The fire was caused by fireworks, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. near the intersection of California Ave. SW and SW Myrtle Street in the Gatewood neighborhood.

The fire started in the brush and quickly spread to the exterior of an apartment building in the 1700 block of California Ave. SW. It damaged the outer decks and balconies of the apartment building, Seattle fire officials said.

