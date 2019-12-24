A man has been charged with assault following a domestic violence call in Parkland early Saturday morning.

Bail for 22-year-old Demecies Dayton Craver was set at $500,000.

The incident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson, who was rushing to aid his fellow deputies on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported that a man had assaulted his developmentally-disabled 6-year-old sister at a home on 113th St. South and that there were multiple weapons in the home.

Shortly after arriving at the residence, the two responding deputies radioed that they were fighting with a suspect and needed backup. The sheriff’s department said the deputies believed the suspect was trying to access a shotgun that was in the house.

A Pierce County sheriff's spokesperson said it took several taser deployments and a K-9 dog to finally subdue him. Craver was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Deputy Dyson was responding to the scene when he lost control of his patrol car. The sheriff's department said the vehicle crashed into a commercial building on the 1300 block of 112th St. East.

“It appears that he probably hit a mud puddle or hydroplaned, and the car left the roadway at probably the worst place possible,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer. “The car barrel-rolled, went airborne, and then landed and caught on fire.”

Dyson died at the scene. He is survived by his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old son. His wife is due in the coming weeks with their baby girl. Dyson's father is an East Pierce firefighter.

RELATED: 'Tremendously sad loss': Community mourns death of Pierce County deputy

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department posted the following:

A Legacy Fund has been established for fallen Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Cooper Dyson. Donations can be made online using a credit card or PayPal at www.tpcrimestoppers.com, or in person at any TAPCO Credit Union. 100% of all donations received will go directly to Deputy Dyson's wife, very young son, and their baby girl who is due in only two weeks.

RELATED: Pierce County deputies injured in pursuit day after Deputy Dyson killed in crash