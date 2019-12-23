PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Pierce County deputies involved in a car chase were injured in a crash, a day after losing a fellow deputy to a car crash.

Deputy Cooper Dyson died while responding to a domestic violence call on Saturday when he crashed his car into a building.

The two deputies who crashed Sunday suffered minor injuries. The suspect who lead them on the chase is in stable condition after being shot.

Initially, deputies were looking for the 49-year-old man who was involved in a domestic violence incident.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, now in charge of the officer-involved shooting investigation, deputies said they believed the man had a gun. They fired shots at him but he was not hit, jumping into a stolen vehicle and leading deputies on a chase.

The suspect lead police to a gas station where he ran into a patrol car, sending two deputies crashing into a fence.

Sometime later the man was spotted again, driving without lights.

Pierce County deputies used a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) and were able to stop the car.

The man was shot by a deputy and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The deputy who shot the suspect is on administrative leave.