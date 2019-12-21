A Pierce County deputy was killed early Saturday while responding to a domestic violence incident in Parkland.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department identified the deputy as 25-year-old Cooper Dyson. He has served with the force since 2018.

Deputy Dyson was rushing to aid his fellow officers responding to a domestic violence call around 3 a.m.

The 911 caller reported that a young child had been assaulted and there were multiple weapons inside the home.

Just after the two responding deputies arrived at the residence, they radioed that they were fighting with the suspect and needed backup. As Deputy Dyson was en route to help, the deputies on the scene continued to report they believed the suspect was trying to access a shotgun in the house.

Moments later, a passerby reported a vehicle had crashed into a nearby commercial building. That vehicle was driven by Deputy Dyson, who died at the scene.

“This is a tremendously sad loss. Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation," Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor said. "It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our deputies face.”

Deputy Dyson leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old child. His wife is pregnant with their second child.

The sheriff's office said this is the first motor vehicle collision death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy since 1941.