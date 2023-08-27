Large fight prompts police response at Southcenter Mall

Mall-goers were asked to evacuate the building due to the incident. An investigation found initial reports that shots had been fired were inaccurate.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police responded to Southcenter Mall in Tukwila Sunday evening after a large fight broke out.

Mall-goers were asked to evacuate the building due to the incident.

Police said the fight was in the vicinity of the mall and involved juveniles, but did not specify the ages of those involved. Some reports indicated that shots had been fired, but after an investigation, those reports were deemed inaccurate.

One juvenile male detained at the scene was in possession of a firearm.

Due to the large number of people leaving the area, officers from multiple jurisdictions were asked to help get everyone safely to their cars, leading to a large police response at the mall, according to Tukwila police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.