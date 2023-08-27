Marysville parents arrested related to 4-month-old infant's death

The infant's mother and father were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder and homicide by abuse.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville parents were arrested during an investigation into the death of their four-month-old infant on Saturday, according to police.

Marysville police and fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of Columbia Avenue at around 11:12 p.m. to a report that a baby girl wasn't breathing, Fire and police attempted life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Marysville Investigations Unit were called out and began an investigation into the baby's death.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, the baby's parents. Both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse.

Two other children also found at the home were taken into the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Families.