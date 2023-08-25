Heat Advisory issued for much of western Washington over the weekend

The National Weather Service says people should prioritize staying cool over keeping wildfire smoke out of their homes.

SEATTLE — Western Washington is under a Heat Advisory this weekend with temperatures expected to reach into at least the mid-80s as wildfire smoke lingers in the air.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday for areas as far north as the Canadian border, south to Lewis County, along the Cascade foothills, as well as Kitsap County and the South Sound.

According to KING 5's meteorologists, highs will mostly be in the low to mid-80s. However, they could reach into the upper 80s and low 90s in the South Sound.

The National Weather Service warns that hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those sensitive to the heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

To compound the issue, the Department of Ecology is forecasting much of western Washington's air quality to be in the "moderate" category Saturday, Aug. 26. It will improve Sunday, Aug. 27 for much of the region except around Puget Sound and north to the Canadian border.

During periods of hot weather and reduced air quality, the National Weather Service advises it may not be safe to stay inside with doors and windows closed without air conditioning. When heat and poor air quality occur at the same time, cooling should be prioritized, according to the Weather Service.