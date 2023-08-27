T-Mobile Park hosts 'Recovery Day' Aug. 27 during Mariners-Royals game

Washington Recovery Alliance, King County Recovery Coalition, and Seattle Mariners welcome fans to "root for recovery" at the third annual Recovery Day.

SEATTLE — On Sunday, Aug. 27, the Mariners play the Kansas Coty Royals at T-Mobile Park with a first pitch at 1:10 p.m., but celebrations of personal wins will be happening long before that.

The Washington Recovery Alliance, King County Recovery Coalition, and Seattle Mariners want to welcome fans to "root for recovery" at the third annual Recovery Day.

The event was launched to celebrate mental health and substance use recovery.

Before the first pitch, Washington Recovery Alliance is hosting a pre-game recovery rally at 10:30 a.m. in Occidental Square followed by a march to the ballpark,

Recovery Day at the Mariners will feature a community resource fair for people in recovery or seeking resources

This year, the focus is "Family and Recovery" and will feature family rally speakers and a father in recovery and his son throwing and catching the first pitch.

Schedule on Sunday, Aug. 27:

10:30 a.m.: Recovery rally at Occidental Square and march to T-Mobile Park, recovery speakers, countdown and hundreds circling up to say the Serenity Prayer at Lumen Plaza before entering T-Mobile Park

11:40 a.m.: Mariners Recovery Day pre-event on 300 level at T-Mobile Park

12:40 p.m.: First pitch and a recovery video on the Jumbotron

1:10 p.m.: Game start