All-Star Game, Taylor Swift Eras Tour and Blue Jays broke public transit records in July

In July, a record-breaking month of transit rides, fans saw the All-Star Game, Taylor Swift and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — The star power in July broke transit ride records in King County.

During the month of July, Seattle had multiple star power events that led over 1 million people to T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field.

“Transit is the first choice for major events and the day-to-day mobility needs of riders across our region,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison.

The first event was the All-Star baseball game. There were 222,900 people who rode the Link, while 498,552 people rode the Metro buses and special shuttles July 10 – 11.

The second was Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and the third was Toronto Blue Jays vs. Mariners games, which created a blast in rider numbers.

On July 22, there were 126,000 riders on the Link and on July 23 there were 136,800 riders. On Metro buses and special shuttles, there were over 300,000 riders.

During these events, some of the busiest Metro Bus routes were Sound Transit Express 554 and 550, while the Link 1 Line was the busiest.

“The strength and vitality of our regional mobility network – over rails, roads, and water – continues to provide high-value connectivity as evidenced by this record-breaking ridership,” said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm.

There have not been that many rides on King County transit since 2019.