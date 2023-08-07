Hotel occupancy skyrocketed in Seattle, Bellevue as Taylor Swift and Toronto Blue Jays came into town

Taylor Swift and the Toronto Blue Jays swept into Seattle and hotel occupancy in the Seattle area skyrocketed.

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift has broken the records yet again.

During the Eras concert and the Blue Jays vs. Mariners games in Seattle, the hotel occupancy skyrocketed. Most of the hotels in Seattle were booked, having an occupancy rate of 97.8% on Saturday July 22 and 95% on Sunday July 23.

When Swift came to town, Bellevue reached 95% occupancy on Saturday as well, according to Visit Seattle.

These numbers were reported as the second highest ever in Seattle’s history.

On Saturday, it was Swift’s first concert night and the Blue Jays' second night playing against the Mariners. The average daily rate for a hotel was $491, the revenue per available room was $480, and the total revenue was $7.4 million in the Seattle area.

On Sunday, it was Swift’s final concert night and the Blue Jays' final game against the Mariners. The average daily rate was $401 and the revenue per available room was $380. The total amount of revenue for hotels in Seattle was $5.85 million.

Swift and the Blue Jays have broken the revenue records of hotels in the Seattle area. As per previous single-day records, Saturday’s average hotel room rate was $123 higher, revenue per room available was $129 higher, and the total revenue was $2 million higher.