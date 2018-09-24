The King County Sheriff addressed ongoing calls for the formation of a regional gang unit Monday.

During a press conference at the King County Courthouse, Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said King County Executive Down Constantine included funds to create a regional gang unit in the proposed budget submitted to the King County Council.

The proposal includes an $842,000 two-year start-up budget for the gang unit.

“With the executive’s backing and the council’s, we hope to add a sergeant and a detective to the gang unit,” Sheriff Johanknecht said. “Their focus will be fighting crime, but also our gang unit will provide support to schools to help educate them on what gang behaviors are and what recruitment efforts are being made in the schools.”

Last week, a 51-year-old Gabriella Reyes Dominguez was killed by a stray bullet from a gang-related drive-by shooting in Burien.

Also see | Argument between rival gang members led to fatal Burien shooting

“This innocent woman, through no fault of her own, found herself in the crosshairs in an escalating war between rival gangs,” Sheriff Johanknecht said. “This violence needs to stop.”

Two teens were arrested for the shooting. Sheriff Johanknecht announced at the press conference that a 17-year-old suspect was also arrested in connection to Reyes Dominguez’s death on Saturday.

Authorities believe the suspect was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“Right now our detectives and the prosecutor’s office are working nearly round the clock to sort out which roll which person had or may have played, in this extreme act of violence,” Sheriff Johanknecht said.

Johanknecht told worried Burien city councilmembers in April that she may reactivate the department's gang and drug units.

© 2018 KING