An argument between two 17-year-olds and a father and his son outside Highline High School Wednesday afternoon set the stage for a much more violent confrontation when the two parties crossed paths minutes later.

Prosecutors revealed new details on Friday that led up to the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Gabriela Reyes Dominguez. Police believe the teens fired from a car at the man and his son. One stray bullet hit the 51-year-old as she sat at her desk inside a chiropractic clinic nearby.

According to court documents, the teens are known gang members and the father told police he is an "old school gangster."

The father admitted to police that prior to the shooting, he had a "verbal argument" with the occupants of an SUV, according to documents. He told them they "needed to show more respect" and then displayed gang signs toward the SUV. That's when the passenger began shooting over the hood of the vehicle while hanging out the window.

Court documents reveal that the gangs the teens and man are affiliated with are "currently engaged in an ongoing violent gang war."

The two teens appeared in court Friday afternoon. They are both being held on second degree murder charges. The suspected gunman is also being held on unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors argued the driver needed to be held on the same murder charge as the shooter. According to witness accounts, the driver stopped the car twice as the other teen to fire the gun.

Both teens' mothers appeared in court and declined to comment.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

