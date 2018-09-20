Two teenagers were arrested for the drive-by shooting in Burien that left a 51-year-old woman dead Wednesday.

Co-workers identified the victim as Gabriella Reyes Dominguez, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was working at a chiropractic office.

Both suspects are 17-years-old and are members of the UL (United Lokotes) Sureno gang, according to King County Sheriff's Office.

A memorial is growing outside the clinic where Dominguez died, with flowers and candles left outside. A vigil will be held there Thursday at 7 p.m.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. in the 15200 block of 1st Ave. S, one block from Highline High School.

The King County Sheriff's Office reports the suspects were shooting from a vehicle at a man and his teenage son walking down the street. The two males were not struck. Police say the intended targets are cooperating.

After speaking with witnesses, Major Crimes detectives identified the two suspects. SWAT picked up the teens as they exited a Burien apartment complex late Wednesday night.

City council member Krystal Marx commended the deputies work, but believes this case and others point to a need for a regional gang task force.

"If there is a silver lining in all this situation it's hopefully increased pressure for the King County Council to put in more funding to be able to have the gang unit back," Marx said.

"We'd be able to react to patterns much more quickly," Undersheriff Scott Somers admitted. "And what we find is very few people are doing a lot of shooting with very few guns."

Somers said the gang unit was cut due to budget cuts under the administration of a previous sheriff.

Dominguez was an office manager at the chiropractor clinic and had worked there for 18 years. She was married with at least three adult children and several grandchildren.

The victim was well-known and loved in her community. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott described the shooting outcome as 'absolutely horrible.'

Burien Mayor Jimmy Mata says he has known the victim for the past 20 years and called her a community leader.

"I'm very heartbroken," said Mata. "Her community was like family. She wanted to make sure the community had access to justice and to care."

Sad news. Gun battle in street and stray bullet hits 51 year old woman working in the Chiropractic massage business, killing her. 4 suspects at large. pic.twitter.com/yjzF4vQVXW — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) September 19, 2018

#Update on shooting in Burien. The 51-year-old female victim working at chiropractic office 15200 1 AVE S was killed by stray bullet. The suspects were shooting from a vehicle attempting to hit a male walking on sidewalk he was not hit. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 19, 2018

