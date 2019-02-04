The King County Council delayed a planned vote to expand the regional landfill near Maple Valley, to the delight of homeowners near the Cedar River.

The vote was delayed because Council Member Reagan Dunn proposed six amendments to the legislation, and all six passed. Those changes included a 1,000 foot buffer zone and a bird management plan.

Previously, residents expressed their concerns about the proposed expansion. Neighbors said they've found trash in their backyards because birds pick up dirty diapers and feminine hygiene products and drop them.

“The amendments are a really good first step,” said Jacque Green, who has been part of a vocal group of people opposing plans to expand the decades old dump.

Other changes proposed by Dunn were temporary covers over debris and a study for a long term disposal method.

The county council needs to come up with a solution because Cedar Hills Regional Landfill is running out of room.

Janet Dobrowolski lives nearby the landfill, and said she's been dealing with the smell for three decades. She said the county has talked about new ideas for the landfill numerous times, but all ideas come back to expansion.

“You don’t want to take a deep breath, you go out and get that gag reflex from it,” said Dobrowolski.

Now the legislation will head back to the Regional Policy Committee. The committee is made up of members from multiple cities. They will meet again on April 17.

If it passes out of committee, it will then be voted on by the county council.