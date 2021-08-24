Kent business destroyed by fire caused by fireworks

The KK Market in Kent was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire was started by someone shooting fireworks in the parking lot.

KENT, Wash. — A grocery store in Kent was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Puget Sound Fire responded around 2 a.m. to the 2-alarm fire at KK Market, located at 23800 104 Ave. SE in Kent.

Officials said the fire started after someone discharged fireworks in the parking lot.

“The fireworks ignited combustible material on the exterior of the building,” Puget Sound Fire tweeted.

The fire was extinguished by 2:40 a.m.

The fire was contained to the KK Market, but firefighters said the business next door has slight smoke damage.