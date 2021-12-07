Section of Interurban Trail in Lynnwood closed until May 2022

The trail's 10-month closure is so crews can continue construction on the Lynnwood City Center Station.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A roughly mile-long stretch of the Interurban Trail in Lynnwood closed Monday for 10 months.

The section of trail, located between 52nd Ave W and 44th Ave W, is expected to reopen May 1, 2022, according to Sound Transit. A detour will be provided for trail users during the closure.

The stretch of trail is closed so crews can continue to build the nearby Lynnwood City Center Station. Sound Transit said crews will also continue construction on the new parking garage and will work to restore the Scribner Creek area.

The closure is required as the Lynnwood Transit Center continues to take shape. Sound Transit said the station will serve one of the busiest transit centers in the region.

The parking garage, which will include about 500 more parking stalls than the previous garage, is scheduled to open to the public in the spring of 2023, with light rail service beginning at the station in 2024.